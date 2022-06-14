ñol

Geely Acquires Major Stake in Smartphone Maker Which Has Alibaba Connection

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Billionaire Li Shufu controlled satellite-to-automobile group Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd GELYY, purchased a majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co, the Caixin Global reports.
  • Geely's Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology Co division bought a 79% stake in Meizu from Meizu's founder and a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Adding a smartphone maker comes as cars graduate from mere forms of transport into electric, internet-connected, and autonomous vehicles, Bloomberg reports.
  • Xingji Shidai, with Li as its principal investor, forayed into the mobile devices sector in September 2021, citing close connection in technologies within intelligent vehicle cockpits and smartphone software technologies.
  • Multiple leading Chinese tech companies forayed into the autonomous and electric car space, with Xiaomi Corp XIACY planning four EVs and commercializing automobilesBaidu, Inc BIDU and Geely invested $700 million into their EV joint venture Jidu.
  • Alibaba invested in Meizu to tap the lucrative smartphone arena. However, Meizu met aggressive competition from Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies Co, and Oppo. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.74% at $102.20 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

