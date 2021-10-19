Xiaomi Plans Mass Production Of EV In 1H Of 2024
- Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) will mass-produce its cars in the first half of 2024, Reuters reports citing a company spokesperson.
- In March, Xiaomi earmarked $10 billion in a new electric car division over the next ten years.
- Xiaomi completed the business registration of its EV unit in late August, the report added.
- Xiaomi ramped up hiring for the unit. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm if it will produce the car independently or via a partnership with an existing carmaker.
- Price Action: XIACY closed Monday's trading session at $13.76.
