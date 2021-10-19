 Skip to main content

Xiaomi Plans Mass Production Of EV In 1H Of 2024
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 6:19am   Comments
  • Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) will mass-produce its cars in the first half of 2024, Reuters reports citing a company spokesperson.
  • In March, Xiaomi earmarked $10 billion in a new electric car division over the next ten years. 
  • Xiaomi completed the business registration of its EV unit in late August, the report added.
  • Xiaomi ramped up hiring for the unit. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm if it will produce the car independently or via a partnership with an existing carmaker.
  • Related Content: Xiaomi Shares Surge As Report Says Company To Make Electric Vehicles Aimed At Mass Market In China
  • Price Action: XIACY closed Monday's trading session at $13.76.

