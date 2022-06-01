ñol

Beacon Acquires Complete Supply For Undisclosed Sum

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 3:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN has acquired Complete Supply, Inc., an independent distributor of residential roofing and exterior building supplies to contractors and homebuilders in Willowbrook, Illinois. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • This acquisition expands Beacon's presence in Chicago.
  • "With this acquisition, we continue to expand our footprint and drive toward achieving our Ambition 2025 growth targets," commented Jake Gosa, Beacon's President, North Division.
  • Beacon held cash and equivalents of $52.4 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: BECN shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $62.01 on the last check Wednesday.

