Beacon Announces Acquisition of Complete Supply

Strengthens Market Presence and Customer Service in Chicago Metropolitan Market
Beacon BECN (the "Company") announced today that it has acquired Complete Supply, Inc. ("Complete Supply"), an independent distributor of residential roofing and exterior building supplies to contractors and homebuilders in Willowbrook, Illinois. Complete Supply has built a legacy of serving customers' needs for residential and complementary products in the greater Chicago market. The acquisition expands Beacon's presence in Chicago and will allow for enhanced service levels to our customers.
"We are thrilled to announce Complete Supply has joined Beacon. We believe the alignment of our values with Beacon's will enable us to continue building upon our past successes with enhanced levels of service into the future," commented Eric Meinke, President, Complete Supply. "The team and I look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers, who we have built trusted relationships with over the last 37 years."
"We are pleased to welcome Complete Supply's employees and customers to the Beacon team," said Jake Gosa, Beacon's President, North Division. "Expanding our depth of service in the Chicago market will bring Complete Supply customers the opportunity to benefit from our digital solutions, TRI-BUILT™ product line and the Beacon OTC® network. With this acquisition, we continue to expand our footprint and drive toward achieving our Ambition 2025 growth targets."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about management's view of Beacon's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "believe", "will likely result", "outlook", "project" and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Beacon's latest Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Beacon's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while Beacon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point, Beacon specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Beacon's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
About Beacon
Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT™, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which helps customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.
