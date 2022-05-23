QQQ
Could Apple, Amazon Or Disney Acquire A Gaming Company? Why Electronic Arts Stock Is Rising

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 23, 2022 10:47 AM | 1 min read

Electronic Arts Inc EA shares are trading higher Monday following reports the company is exploring a sale.

According to a Puck report, EA is actively looking for a buyer and has already held talks with several suitors including Apple Inc AAPL, Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Walt Disney Co DIS.

EA is reportedly open to a complete buyout or a merger opportunity in which its CEO Andrew Wilson would remain at the helm of the combined company.

The gaming company reportedly approached Disney a couple months ago, attempting to further relations between the companies, but Disney decided to not move forward with talks. Talks with Apple are reportedly ongoing. 

John Reseburg, a spokesperson for EA told Puck the company would not comment on rumors and speculation relating to M&A activity. 

"We are proud to be operating from a position of strength and growth, with a portfolio of amazing games, built around powerful IP, made by incredibly talented teams, and a network of more than half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead," Reseburg said.

EA Price Action: Electronic Arts shares have traded between $109.24 and $148.93 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.01% at $133.39 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Stefans02 from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

