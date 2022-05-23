iPhone maker Apple Inc AAPL has opened a new store in Wuhan, China — its first in the Hubei Province.

What happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant said its Wuhan store, which opened on Saturday, brings in a never-seen-before feature in its China stores: an exclusive pickup area for products ordered online.

Apple said the store's 128-person-strong team can communicate with customers in multiple languages.

"This retail store brings new design elements to China for the first time, giving customers more ways to explore ideas, learn more about Apple products, or make it easier to pick up an online order in-store," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple senior vice president of retail operations and people.

Why It Matters: The store is Apple's 54th retail store in mainland China, right in the city where the COVID-19 virus was first reported at the end of 2019.

Apple is now looking to bump up production outside China due to strict local curbs on the back of a resurgence in coronavirus infections. The company is reportedly considering India as an alternative production hub because of its low costs and large population.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Apple closed Friday's session up 0.17% at $137.59.

