Trending On Twitter: #ElonsProblems Inspires Anger And Empathy For Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s from-out-of-nowhere announcement that he was putting his acquisition of Twitter TWTR on hold stirred criticism, cynicism and compassion on the platform, with users bringing the hashtag #elonsproblems to trending status.

WTF Elon: Musk tweeted earlier today that the Twitter purchase was “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” He later backpedaled with a tweet that he was “still committed to acquisition.”

This unexpected development generated more than a few harsh comments with the #elonsproblems hashtag.

Alex Cole, founder of the ResistBay political clothing and apparel store, tweeted, “Let me get this straight. Musk is backing out of the deal unless Twitter fix what he claimed he was going to fix? This guy is full of sh*t. #ElonsProblems”

The Twitter account Seeker of Noble went the conspiracy theory route in tweeting, “Elon: the Twitter deal is on temporary hold. Me: the Twitter deal is on life support. Elon looking for Saudis to revive the deal. We know Saudis are not good at reviving only at killing. #ElonsProblems”

The Chafed Charlie account pointed to the stock market chaos that Musk unleashed, tweeting, “Both Twitter and Tesla stocks suffered another big loss today. At this rate, Elon Musk won't even be able to afford Truth Social. #ElonsProblems”

And Renee Libby, who runs an e-commerce jewelry store on Etsy ETSY, rubbed some ego-flavored salt in Musk’s wounds by wondering, “Is Jeff Bezos richer than Elon Musk again? #ElonsProblems”

Aww, Poor Elon: But not everyone was eager to kick the Tesla TSLA chief executive.

Twitter user Leah Knox acknowledged Musk is carrying a financial burden that exceeds what most people ever experience, tweeting, “#ElonsProblems definitely not a home mortgage.”

Another Twitter user, Mike Shulman, had a down-to-Earth theory on what transpired, tweeting, “Anyone else get the feeling Elon Musk was just bored the day he bought Twitter and never really planned on going through with it? Like when I make a dinner reservation online.. 50/50 I actually show up and spend money... #ElonsProblems”

Dean Obeidallah, a talk show host on Sirius XM SIRI, took partisan pleasure in Musk’s actions, tweeting, “Elon Musk buying or not buying Twitter didn't matter to me. But to be blunt: the fact that MAGA world is now whining and crying because Musk is pulling out of buying Twitter does bring me an inappropriate amount of joy. #ElonsProblems”

Yet Twitter user Shagadag wondered what the fuss was about, tweeting, “Don’t worry about what Elon Musk is doing, worry about why you’re worried about what Elon Musk is doing. #ElonsProblems”

Photo: Thomas Hawk / Flickr Creative Commons, reimagined via the NewProfilePic.com app