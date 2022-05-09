Former Porn Star Asks Elon Musk To Ban X-Rated Content From Twitter

A former porn star is calling on Elon Musk to prohibit X-rated content from Twitter TWTR when he takes over the social media platform.

What Happened: The New York Post reported that Lisa Ann, who gained notoriety in the world of clothing-free cinema in 2008 by spoofing Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in adult videos, described Twitter as “the largest distributor of illegal content to minors” and hoped that the Tesla TSLA chief executive would scrub that content from the site.

“Something I really hope Elon Musk takes a step ahead and says, ‘We’re not doing this anymore, and if we are, you’ll have to enter in your birthday, there will have to be an ID situation,’ there will be levels to this s**t, that’s what I’m hoping,” she said on her podcast.

Why It Matters: Twitter allows users to post pornographic material, although it needs to be identified with a warning that it is “sensitive material.” In contrast, Meta Platforms’ FB social media platforms do not allow nudity or explicit content to be posted.

Musk did not publicly acknowledge this request. For her part, Lisa Ann insisted that she was “just evolving” beyond her porn film past and was concerned about allowing the easy access by younger Twitter users to mature content.

“My disdain for porn on social media has nothing to do with porn, other than the fact that you are sharing it on platforms that have no age gate,” she said.

Photo of Lisa Ann courtesy of her Instagram page