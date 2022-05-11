Brookfield Asset Management Nears One Of 2022's Biggest Take-Privates In UK: Bloomberg

- Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM is nearing a takeover of UK-based emergency household repairs provider HomeServe Plc, reported Bloomberg.
- According to people familiar with the matter, the deal would be one of the U.K.’s largest take-private transactions this year.
- The deal is set to value HomeServe plc HMSVF at about $5 billion. Brookfield is working on the final transaction terms and could reach an agreement in the coming days, as per the people close to the matter.
- According to the people, deliberations are ongoing and could still be delayed or falter. Representatives for Brookfield and HomeServe declined to comment.
- Brookfield said in March that it was exploring a takeover of HomeServe.
- Brookfield has until May 19 to make a firm offer for HomeServe.
- Founded in 1993, HomeServe provides repair, maintenance, and installation services for plumbing, heating, and electrical systems to households across the U.K., the U.S., and parts of Europe.
- It also offers a range of insurance products to homeowners.
- Price Action: BAM shares closed 0.02% higher at $47.16 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
- Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.