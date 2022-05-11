QQQ
Brookfield Asset Management Nears One Of 2022's Biggest Take-Privates In UK: Bloomberg

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 6:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM is nearing a takeover of UK-based emergency household repairs provider HomeServe Plcreported Bloomberg.
  • According to people familiar with the matter, the deal would be one of the U.K.’s largest take-private transactions this year. 
  • The deal is set to value HomeServe plc HMSVF at about $5 billion. Brookfield is working on the final transaction terms and could reach an agreement in the coming days, as per the people close to the matter.
  • According to the people, deliberations are ongoing and could still be delayed or falter. Representatives for Brookfield and HomeServe declined to comment.
  • Brookfield said in March that it was exploring a takeover of HomeServe. 
  • Brookfield has until May 19 to make a firm offer for HomeServe.
  • Founded in 1993, HomeServe provides repair, maintenance, and installation services for plumbing, heating, and electrical systems to households across the U.K., the U.S., and parts of Europe. 
  • It also offers a range of insurance products to homeowners.
  • Price Action: BAM shares closed 0.02% higher at $47.16 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay

