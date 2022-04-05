QQQ
Castle Biosciences Adds Mental Health Testing Solutions Via AltheaDx Acquisition

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read

Castle Biosciences Inc CSTL has agreed to acquire AltheaDx Inc, a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company, for $140 million, including milestone payment.

  • AltheaDx specializes in pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing services focused on mental health.
  • IDgenetix is its PGx test for depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.
  • Castle will pay $65.0 million in initial consideration, consisting of $32.5 million in cash and $32.5 million in Castle shares. 
  • Further, up to $75.0 million in cash and common stock will be payable to achieve certain milestones based on 2022, 2023, and 2024 performance and expanded Medicare coverage for IDgenetix. 
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Upon closing the transaction, the executive management team and other AltheaDx staff are expected to stay with Castle. 
  • AltheaDx's laboratory and operations are expected to remain in San Diego.
  • Castle Biosciences held cash and equivalents of $330 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: CSTL shares closed at $45.99 on Monday.

