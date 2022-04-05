Castle Biosciences Adds Mental Health Testing Solutions Via AltheaDx Acquisition

Castle Biosciences Inc CSTL has agreed to acquire AltheaDx Inc, a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company, for $140 million, including milestone payment.

AltheaDx specializes in pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing services focused on mental health.

IDgenetix is its PGx test for depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

Castle will pay $65.0 million in initial consideration, consisting of $32.5 million in cash and $32.5 million in Castle shares.

Further, up to $75.0 million in cash and common stock will be payable to achieve certain milestones based on 2022, 2023, and 2024 performance and expanded Medicare coverage for IDgenetix.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Upon closing the transaction, the executive management team and other AltheaDx staff are expected to stay with Castle.

AltheaDx's laboratory and operations are expected to remain in San Diego.

Castle Biosciences held cash and equivalents of $330 million as of December 31, 2021.

Price Action: CSTL shares closed at $45.99 on Monday.