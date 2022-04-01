QQQ
Penske Automotive Acquires Three BMW MINI Dealerships In UK

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 8:03 AM | 1 min read
  • Penske Automotive Group Inc PAG U.K. subsidiary has acquired three Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYY BMW MINI dealerships and a collision center in the U.K.
  • The dealerships, located in South East England, north of London, complement the company's 32 BMW MINI franchises operated in the U.K. market. 
  • Penske Automotive expects the acquisition to generate $250 million in annualized revenues.
  • The company funded the deal using existing capacity under its U.K.-based credit agreement. 
  • The company held $100.7 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: PAG shares closed lower by 6.50% at $93.72 on Thursday.

