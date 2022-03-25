 Skip to main content

Netflix Snaps Its Third Gaming Studio
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:44am   Comments
Netflix Snaps Its Third Gaming Studio
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) acquired Boss Fight Entertainment, a mobile game developing studio, Venture Beat reports.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Boss Fights joined Netflix's two other game studio acquisitions after Night School Studio and Next Games, Variety reports.
  • Also Read: Needham Sees Netflix Losing Out To Amazon, Disney, Apple and Other Streaming Rivals
  • Boss Fight has studios in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Seattle.
  • Netflix' believed that the games offered at no additional charge would drive the value of its core streaming-video business and help it attract and retain subscribers in a heavily competitive market.
  • Netflix's VP Amir Rahimi said, "This studio's extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them." It will also let Netflix "tap into great creative talent beyond California."
  • Price Action: NFLX shares are down by 0.35% at $374.11 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

