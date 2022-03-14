 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.Com Subsidiary Reveals Proposed Acquisition Of Deppon Logistics
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 5:58am   Comments
Share:
JD.Com Subsidiary Reveals Proposed Acquisition Of Deppon Logistics
  • JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) subsidiary, JD Logistics Inc, has entered a series of agreements to acquire Deppon Logistics Co Ltd.
  • JD Logistics will acquire about 99.99% of the equity interest in Ningbo Meishan Baoshui Area Deppon Investment Holding Company Limited, which holds 66.50% of the issued share capital of Deppon, for about RMB9 billion.
  • JD Logistics will make a mandatory general offer for all the issued, unrestricted and tradable shares of Deppon at RMB13.15 per share.
  • Deppon Holdco will become a subsidiary of JD Logistics, and its financial results will be consolidated into JD Logistics' consolidated financial statements.
  • Deppon provides Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) transportation, Full Truck Load (FTL) transportation, delivery services, and warehousing management in China.
  • JD.Com held $30.0 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: JD shares are trading lower by 5.40% at $45.40 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

Looking At JD.com's Recent Whale Trades
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Chinese Stocks Are Falling: What's Going On?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com