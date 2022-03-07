Amazon Confidentially Scooped Veeqo In November
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) had confidentially acquired Veeqo in November. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Octopus Ventures, an investor in Veeqo, confirmed the deal.
- Veeqo makes tools to help online businesses sell products on and off Amazon.
- Amazon, which likely accounts for ~40% of the nation’s e-commerce sales, has long been pursuing a share of sales on other platforms like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), CNBC reports.
- By acquiring Veeqo, Amazon could integrate more robust tools for sellers into its MCF program, potentially luring them away from other third-party logistics providers.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 5.06% at $2,765.50 on the last check Monday.
