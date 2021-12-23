Why Crocs Shares Are Falling Today

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of privately-owned casual footwear brand HEYDUDE for $2.5 billion.

The $2.5 billion will be funded with $2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in Crocs shares. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

"With the acquisition of HEYDUDE, we are thrilled to add another high-growth, highly profitable brand to our portfolio," said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs. "We believe HEYDUDE's casual, comfortable and lightweight products are aligned to long-term consumer trends and are a perfect fit for Crocs."

Founded in Italy in 2008, HEYDUDE designs comfortable, versatile and accessible footwear and accessories.

Crocs is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women and children.

CROX Price Action: Crocs has traded as high as $183.88 and as low as $58.97 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 11.8% at $123.30 at time of publication.

Photo: Jinho Jung from Flickr.