 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Crocs Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2021 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Why Crocs Shares Are Falling Today

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of privately-owned casual footwear brand HEYDUDE for $2.5 billion.

The $2.5 billion will be funded with $2.05 billion in cash and $450 million in Crocs shares. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

"With the acquisition of HEYDUDE, we are thrilled to add another high-growth, highly profitable brand to our portfolio," said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs. "We believe HEYDUDE's casual, comfortable and lightweight products are aligned to long-term consumer trends and are a perfect fit for Crocs."

Founded in Italy in 2008, HEYDUDE designs comfortable, versatile and accessible footwear and accessories.

See Also: Crocs Whale Trades Spotted

Crocs is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women and children.

CROX Price Action: Crocs has traded as high as $183.88 and as low as $58.97 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 11.8% at $123.30 at time of publication.

Photo: Jinho Jung from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CROX)

Crocs Whale Trades Spotted
Crocs To Acquire Footwear Brand HEYDUDE For $2.5B
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Crocs
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Amazon, Crocs, Starbucks Stocks Pause To Gain Power: How To Play A Break Of This Pattern
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Rees why it's movingM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com