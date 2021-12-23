Crocs Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 22 options trades for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) summing a total amount of $985,114.

At the same time, our algo caught 7 for a total amount of 540,364.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Crocs options trades today is 226.44 with a total volume of 6,919.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Crocs's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL g> Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $157.5K 154 50 CROX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $89.1K 362 443 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $77.2K 120 1.0K CROX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $72.0K 287 115 CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $72.0K 287 85

Where Is Crocs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,673,370, the price of CROX is down -15.32% at $118.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

