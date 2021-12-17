 Skip to main content

Cerner Shares Soar As Oracle Eyes Healthcare Foray By Takeover: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Shares of Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) gained momentum on a potential takeover by Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), Bloomberg reports.

  • The possible acquisition of the medical-records company marked the software maker's push into health care.
  • Cerner, headed by former Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Health's David Feinberg generated $5.51 billion in revenue during 2020, and its sales will likely rise by 5% to $5.8 billion in 2021.
  • Cerner competes with Epic Systems Corp and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX).
  • Cerner could serve as an attractive target for Oracle, the second-biggest software maker by revenue. 
  • While Oracle has struggled to gain ground in the cloud-computing business, trailing far behind Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), a deal for Cerner would give Oracle a massive foothold in the health industry.
  •  Price Action: CERN shares traded higher by 19.1% at $94.71 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

