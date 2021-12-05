December SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch

The month of December shows an increasing number of SPAC deal votes.

SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst, as the votes complete the last step in the merger process and change the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition.

Several former SPACs also saw wide swings in their share price after being de-SPAC-ed if they receive heavy redemption and have a low float for shares available.

December SPAC Merger Calendar:

Dec. 1: Aldel Financial Inc (NYSE: ADF) and Hagerty: Auto insurance company Hagerty specializes in providing insurance for classic cars and vehicles.

Dec. 2: 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ: ENFA) and BuzzFeed: Media company BuzzFeed owns brands that include its namesake brand, Complex and Huffington Post. The company generates over 800 million monthly minutes from visitors and holds the number one market share for time spent on digital media properties by Gen Z and Millenials.

Dec. 3: GigCapital4 Inc (NASDAQ: GIG) and Big Bear: End-to-end data analytics company BigBear.ai provides data for sectors like national security, defense and the commercial sector. The company uses artificial intelligence and machine learnings at scale to provide decision support. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has a partnership with BigBear.ai.

Dec. 3: dMY Technology Group IV (NYSE: DMYQ) and Planet: Satellite company Planet is the largest Earth imaging satellite company in the world. The company has over 200 satellites that produce over 25 terabytes of data every day. Using a Bloomberg-like terminal for Earth data, Planet can offer a “scalable data-as-a-service subscription business.” The company is backed by several prominent companies including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). dMY Technology CEO Niccolo de Masi said, “Planet is on the path to becoming one of the most consequential companies in a generation.”

Dec. 3: Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ: FORE) and P3 Health Partners: Patient-centered and physician-led population health management company P3 Health Partners specializes in the Medicare Advantage Market. The company operates in 11 markets in four states with plans to add three to five market annually.

Dec. 6: CBRE Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: CBAH) and Altus Power: Clean energy company Altus Power has operations across the country from Vermont to Hawaii. The company has 410 megawatts of solar power in its portfolio and a pipeline of over 900 megawatts of solar power. A SPAC from CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) is taking the company public, which Altus hopes will lead to cross-selling opportunities. CBRE is the world’s largest commercial real estate services company serving 90 of the Fortune 100 companies.

Dec. 7: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II (NASDAQ: DGNS) and Cvent: Event management company Cvent is returning to the public market with a SPAC deal that includes a PIPE investment from Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). Cvent counts 51% of Fortune 500 customers as clients and has over 23,000 customers. The company has shifted its business model during the pandemic to virtual and hybrid events, which helped revenue from significantly falling and helped them gain over 900 new customers.

Dec. 7: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: DCRC) and Solid Power: Solid-state battery maker Solid Power is backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), BMW, Samsung and Hyundai. The company said its solid-state batteries have a range of up to 500 miles and provide cheaper costs to lithium based batteries.

Dec. 7: Pathfinder Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: PFDR) and ServiceMax: Backed by General Electric (NYSE: GE), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) and Silver Lake, ServiceMax offers field service management.

Dec. 7: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SVOK) and Boxed: Ecommerce wholesaler and enabler Boxed is going public in a SPAC deal. The company offers bulk consumables to businesses and consumers. Boxed also offers technology licensed to enterprise retailers, which is a growing industry for the company.

Dec. 7: CF Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ: CFV) and Satellogic: Satellite company Satellogic has 17 commercial satellistes in orbit and a vertically integrated platform. The company plans on scaling and having cost advantages over competitors and a goal of 300 satellites in orbit by 2025. Satellogic has a multiple-launch agreement with SpaceX to help get to its orbit goal.

Dec. 13: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (NYSE: YAC) and SIGNA Sports: Ecommerce company SIGNA Sports operates in the main categories of bike, tennis, outdoor sports and team sports. The company serves over 7 million active customers, has over 1,000 brand partners, 500+ connected retail stores and a global user base of over 15 million combined customers.

Dec. 14: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BSN) and Vertical Aerospace: Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace is one of several in the industry to go public via SPAC merger. The company counts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON), Rolls-Royce and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) as investors. A passenger jet is planned by 2024 from the company.

Dec. 14: Isos Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ISOS) and Bowlero: With 321 centers in North America, Bowlero is the market leader in the highly fragmented bowling center industry. The company operates in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with brands that include Bowlmor Lanes, Bowlero and AMF. The company also owns the Professional Bowler’s Association league, which had 23 million viewers in 2020 and has a media deal with Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX).

Related Link: November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch

Dec. 15: Investindustrial Acquisition Corp (NYSE: IIAC) and Ermenegildo Zegna Group: Since 1910, Ermenegildo Zegna Group has operated in the textiles and menswear sectors. The company has grown and expanded into new verticals through mergers and acquisitions. The company has a presence in 80 countries and has nearly 300 operated stores.

Dec. 16: CM Life Sciences III Inc (NASDAQ: CMLT) and EQRx: Pharmaceutical company EQRx is seeking to lower to cost of drugs. The company has a pipeline of over 10 programs.

Dec. 21: HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HCAQ) with Liminal and Hyperfine: A three way merger will see Hyperfine and Liminal go public. Hyperfine is the creator of a portable MRI system named Swoop. Liminal Sciences is dedicate to non-invasive brain monitoring.

Dec. 22: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH) and Super Group: Global sports betting and online casino company Super Group is licensed in 23 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas and Africa. The company had over $42 billion worth of wagers in the 12-month period ending March 2021 and over 2.5 million monthly unique active customers in the same time period. The company plans on growing in the U.S. with access to 10 states and a growing number of partnerships signed with professional sports teams.

Dec. 23: FS Development Corp II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences: Biopharmaceutical company Pardes counts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) as an investor. The company has planned trials for COVID-19 and future development of antivirals for future pandemics.

Dec. 23: Roman DBDR Tech (NASDAQ: DBDR) and CompoSecure: Financial payment cards provider CompoSecure also offers cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. The company has been around for over 20 years and will deliver over 22 million metal cards to the market in 2021. Company clients include JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) and Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF).

Dec. 28: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ATHN) and Heliogen: Bill Gates backed solar company Heliogen is going public via SPAC merger. Operating with a closed loop, artificial intelligence-enabled technology, Heliogen is working on commercialization efforts with customers in the industrial, mining and energy sectors. Partners include Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT), who is also an investor in the company.

Disclosure: Author is long shares GIG, SEAH, DMYQ and DGNS