Novo Integrated Sciences Acquires Majority Stake in Terragenx
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) has acquired 91% of Terragenx through an all-share transaction at $3.35 per share.
- The human immune system uses iodine to deactivate viruses in the bloodstream, facilitating the production of antibodies for various indications.
- When in an aerosolized aqueous form, iodine, an essential nutrient, can be safely ingested to kill bacteria and deactivate various viruses.
- Novo acquired the Iodine IP and Patents from Terence Mullins, the inventor, in an all-share transaction at $3.35 per share.
- The acquired intellectual property portfolio includes formulation and manufacturing capability to produce a water-soluble iodine micro-nutrient approved for over-the-counter and e-commerce distribution.
- Price Action: NVOS shares are up 2.69% at $1.34 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
