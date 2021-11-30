 Skip to main content

Novo Integrated Sciences Acquires Majority Stake in Terragenx
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) has acquired 91% of Terragenx through an all-share transaction at $3.35 per share

  • The human immune system uses iodine to deactivate viruses in the bloodstream, facilitating the production of antibodies for various indications.
  • When in an aerosolized aqueous form, iodine, an essential nutrient, can be safely ingested to kill bacteria and deactivate various viruses.
  • Novo acquired the Iodine IP and Patents from Terence Mullins, the inventor, in an all-share transaction at $3.35 per share.
  • The acquired intellectual property portfolio includes formulation and manufacturing capability to produce a water-soluble iodine micro-nutrient approved for over-the-counter and e-commerce distribution.
  • Price Action: NVOS shares are up 2.69% at $1.34 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

