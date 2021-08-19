Illumina Completes Grail Buyout Despite Uncertainty In Regulatory Process
- In defiance of FTC and EU scrutiny, Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) went ahead to complete its $8 billion acquisition of Grail.
- The finalization of the buyout comes as the FTC sued to block the move in March and the European Commission continues its ongoing regulatory review.
- While there is no legal impediment preventing the deal from closing in the US, Illumina said the company would hold Grail as a separate entity during the EU audit to prevent European regulators from killing the deal.
- Related: EU Regulators Temporarily Pause Illumina, Grail Deal Investigation
- "The decision to make the acquisition and hold the companies separate permits the regulatory processes to proceed while safeguarding the life-saving, pro-competitive benefits of this vertical transaction without the deal expiring," Illumina general counsel Charles Dadswell said in a statement. "We will abide by any outcome ultimately reached by the courts."
- Meanwhile, in the US, a trial in the FTC's administrative court is expected to begin next week, per the Wall Street Journal.
- Also See: Core sequencing business boosted Illumina's Q2 Earnings
- Analyst Reaction: SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $425, down from $510.
- Analyst Puneet Souda sees significantly tougher comparisons emerging in 2022 without any new major product cycle or further pricing reductions.
- Adding to that is rising uncertainty with Illumina's action to close the GRAIL acquisition, now locking in a significant dilution in 2022 despite a clear line of sight of true integration and an uncertain regulatory process that holds the potential to drag into 2025.
- Price Action: ILMN shares are down 8.77% at $465.90 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for ILMN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Aug 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Jul 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for ILMN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: M&A News Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Legal Analyst Ratings Movers