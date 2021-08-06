Illumina Q2 Earnings Boosted By Robust Growth In Core Sequencing Business; Uplifts FY21 Outlook
- Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its second-quarter revenues grew 78% Y/Y to $1.13 billion, beating the consensus of $1.01 billion, driven by strength in its core sequencing business.
- Illumina tallied $972 million in product revenue, up 84%, and $154 million in service and other revenue, up 45%.
- "Illumina's record Q2 revenue exceeded expectations across all regions," Illumina CEO Francis DeSouza said in a statement. "This demonstrates the strength of our business led by clinical applications, including oncology and genetic disease testing, as well as research. Additionally, we are proud of the critical role that [next-generation sequencing] plays in identifying and monitoring COVID-19 variants to inform strategies to combat the pandemic."
- The adjusted gross margin improved from 68.6% to 71.8%.
- Illumina posted Q2 adjusted EPS was $1.87, compared to $0.62 posted a year ago, beating analysts consensus estimate for EPS of $1.35.
- Illumina's R&D expenses grew 30% to $202 million, while its SG&A expenses more than doubled to $413 million.
- It finished the quarter with $4.20 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $90 million in short-term investments.
- FY21 Guidance: Illumina raised its full-year 2021 guidance again "as a result of the enduring strength of the core business," DeSouza said.
- It expects sales growth of 32% - 34% Y/Y, expects EPS of $4.69 - $4.89, and adjusted EPS of $6.30 to $6.50 (consensus $6.02).
- The guidance excludes any potential impact of consolidating the financial results of Grail, which Illumina still intends to buy.
- Related: Illumina-Grail $8B Merger Hit By European Commission's In-Depth Investigation.
- Price Action: ILMN shares closed at $515.68 on Thursday.
