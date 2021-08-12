EU Regulators Temporarily Pause Illumina, Grail Deal Investigation
- The European Commission has temporarily suspended the provisional deadline for its investigation into Illumina Inc's (NASDAQ: ILMN) plans to buy Grail Inc, adding uncertainty to whether regulators will wrap up before the deal expires.
- As first reported by Reuters, the Commission is waiting on Illumina to fulfill a data request.
- The original Commission investigation deadline was November 29. A new deadline will be announced after receiving the required information.
- Illumina and Grail's merger agreement expires in September, but the companies have an option to extend that deadline to December 20, 2021.
