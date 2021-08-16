Roblox Acquires Gaming Community Platform Guilded: What Investors Should Know

A leading online gaming platform announced the acquisition of a gaming community Monday in a move that could diversify the company.

What Happened: Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) announced the acquisition of Guilded on Monday. Guilded is a platform to connect gaming communities that was launched in 2017.

Guuilded offered tools and features including tiered voice chat, video chat, integrated calendars and schedule tools.

Roblox is one of several games listed on the Guilded website of games around which it has built a community. Other games include “CS:Go,” “Fortnite,” “Call of Duty,” “PUBG,” “League of Legends” and “Free Fire.”

“Our mission is to connect gaming communities and Guilded allows communities to connect and communicate in new and meaningful ways,” Guilded CEO and founder Eli Brown said.

Guilded will operate as an independent product group under Roblox.

“We’ve been working hard on new features and improvements and we remain focused on providing the best experience we can for all of our communities.”

Why It’s Important: The acquisition could diversify Roblox Corp., which operates as a one game company and studio.

“The Guilded team has a clear passion for empowering communities,” Roblox CEO David Baszucki said. “They have a great team and technology and we’re very excited to help them continue on their path.”

In March, Guilded launched a bot API to simplify the development of items, and it was hailed as a service for gamers with no programming experience.

Guilded is a free-to-use platform, and Roblox could strengthen the tools offered by the company and the buildability of games through Guilded.

Roblox reported May daily active users of 43 million. The total was up 28% year-over-year but down 1% from April, prompting a selloff in shares of RBLX in June. The company reported bookings growth of 24% to 26% and revenue growth of 123% to 126% for the month of May.

Roblox will report second-quarter earnings, covering the months of April, May and June, after the market close Monday.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares were down 4.5% at $80.18 at last check. Shares have traded between $60.50 and $103.86 since going public.