Roblox Shares Fall After Releasing May Numbers, Initially Showed Strength On Down Day For Sector

After Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) reported May figures, shares for this popular online game are trading down after hours. The story investors may want to watch is the strength the company showed during the regular trading session.

What Happened: Shares of several video game stocks traded down on Tuesday.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were down 4%, 3% and 3%, respectively, during the trading session.

Mobile game company Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) saw shares down 5% on Tuesday.

The standout in the sector was Roblox with shares up 2% to $89.69.

Roblox shares were up in a likely response to new numbers out from gaming analytics company AppAnnie. First-quarter mobile games hit a record of $1.7 billion in revenue per week in the first quarter, up 40% from pre-pandemic levels, TechCrunch reports.

Thirty percent more games were downloaded in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Roblox was the No. 1 grossing game worldwide for mobile, handheld and PC games according to the report.

May Figures: After market close, Roblox shares fell after announcing May user statistics.

In the month of May, daily active users were 43.0 million for Roblox. This figure was up 28% year-over-year and down 1% from the month of April.

Bookings of $216 million to $219 million were up 24% to 26% year-over-year. Revenue of $149 million to $151 million was up 123% to 126% year-over-year.

The company’s average booking per daily active user of $5.02 to $5.09 was down 2% to 3% from the month of April.

Roblox will report second-quarter earnings in the month of August that will include April, May and June financials.

RBLX Price Action: Shares of Roblox fell 6% to $84.31 after hours Tuesday at publication. Shares have traded between $60.50 and $103.87 since going public in March.

(Photo: Roblox)