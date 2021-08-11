ChargePoint Acquires Electrification Solution Provider ViriCiti For €75M
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has acquired ViriCiti, a provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets, for €75 million in cash.
- The ViriCiti team, customer accounts, and technology will become part of ChargePoint's operations. ViriCiti has more than 50 employees in the Netherlands and the U.S.
- ViriCiti will help integrate information sources to optimize electric fleet operations, including battery management, charging station monitoring, OEM-agnostic telematics, vehicle maintenance, and vehicle operations data.
- ChargePoint held $609.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CHPT traded higher by 0.31% at 26.1 on the last check Wednesday.
