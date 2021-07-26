Thoma Bravo To Acquire Medallia For $6.4B At 20% Premium, Berenberg Downgrades Stock To Hold
- Software investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) in an all-cash transaction that values Medallia at $6.4 billion.
- Medallia shareholders will receive $34 per share in cash, signifying a 20% premium to Medallia's Jun. 10 closing price, the last trading day before reports regarding a possible transaction.
- It implies a 1.9% premium to Medallia's Friday closing price of $33.35.
- Medallia will become a private company under the arrangement.
- The transaction is likely to close in 2021.
- Additionally, Berenberg analyst Brett Knoblauch downgraded Medallia to Hold from Buy after going private announcement.
- Price action: MDLA shares traded higher by 1.08% at $33.71 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for MDLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Berenberg
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jun 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Assumes
|Neutral
