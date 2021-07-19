 Skip to main content

Tencent To Acquire Remaining Stake In Sumo Group At 43% Premium: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:31am   Comments
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) agreed to acquire the remaining unowned stake in Sumo Group PLC (OTC: SUMGF), Bloomberg reports.
  • Tencent offered 513 pence per share for Sumo, a 43% premium to Sumo's last closing price. The transaction values Sumo at $1.26 billion. 
  • Tencent already owns 8.75% of Sumo, valuing the outstanding shares at £803.
  • Sumo creates games for other publishers, including Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Arcade service, Xbox Game Studios, Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA), Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFF) (OTC: UBSFY).
  • Price action: TCEHY shares closed lower by 1.6% at $71.47 on Friday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsM&A News Tech Media

