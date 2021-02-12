Market Overview

Qualcomm Opposes Nvidia's $40B Arm Deal: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has opposed Nvidia Corp’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) $40 billion acquisition of the SoftBank Corp (OTC: SFBQF)-owned British chip designer Arm to the regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the European Commission, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority and China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, CNBC reports.
  • The FTC sought more clarity over the deal from Nvidia, SoftBank, and Arm as it entered the “second phase” of its investigation. The FTC would also discuss with other relevant companies who might furnish it with important details concerning the deal.
  • However, Nvidia has faith over the regulators concerning the deal due to the benefits attached thereof.
  • Qualcomm felt that the deal could bar other chipmakers from using Arm’s intellectual property. It could be crucial at a time when they are already battling a chip crisis fuelled by Donald Trump’s embargo with China.
  • Almost 95% of the global smartphones employ Arm’s energy-efficient chip architectures, with 95% of Arm’s chips being designed in China.
  • Other protestors to the deal include AI chip start-up Graphcore and local chipmakers of China, including Huawei.
  • Price action: NVDA shares are down 0.06% at $609.65, QCOM shares are up 0.91% at $146.95 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: CNBC semiconductorsNews Top Stories Tech Media

