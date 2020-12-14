Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EA Reaches $1.2B Deal To Acquire Codemasters, Countering Rival Take-Two's Offer

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 3:42am   Comments
Share:
EA Reaches $1.2B Deal To Acquire Codemasters, Countering Rival Take-Two's Offer

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) has struck an agreement to acquire Codemasters in a $1.2 billion deal, outshining an earlier offer from rival Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s (NASDAQ: TTWO).

What Happened: Take-Two and the U.K. based game maker had entered into a $994 million acquisition deal in the second week of November.

The fresh $1.2 billion valuation that the EA deal assigns to Codemasters is almost 20% higher than Take-Two's estimate. Based on Codemasters closing price of GBX 534 on the London exchange on Friday, the new offer represents a 10% premium.

Electronic Arts will offer GBX 604 per share in cash (roughly $7.98 per share) to Codemaster shareholders. The company expects to complete the deal sometime in the first quarter of next year.

Why Does It Matter: The strategic acquisition will club Codemasters's racing franchisees like Formula One, DiRT, DiRT Rally, with the Need for Speed franchise and the fan-favorite Real Racing mobile game under one roof.

EA plans to drive a higher user engagement by combining its portfolio of racing games and sports games in its multi-platform subscription services. Additionally, the management anticipates a bump in net bookings, which in turn would boost profitability.

An analyst from private banking group Mirabaud told the Financial Times that if EA bid, Take-Two could "counter with a higher offer due to the long-term strategic value of Codemasters’ [intellectual property] and technology.”

Cloud gaming services attracted a lot of attention during the pandemic outbreak, especially after the entry of tech companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). These tech platforms are looking for tie-ups with game publishers for exclusive rights.

Price Action: EA stock closed 0.83% higher at $135.80 on Friday, whereas TTWO closed with a 1.27% gain at $190.21.

See Also: Hit The GaaS With This Gaming ETF

Photo, courtesy of EA

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA + TTWO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Tony Zhang's Electronic Arts Trade
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb; Crude Oil Up 1%
Nasdaq-100's Annual Reconstitution: Expedia and Citrix Out, Peloton and Marvell Technology In
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Codemasters eSportsM&A News Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com