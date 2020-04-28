Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'I've Been Dreaming About This,' Nvidia CEO Says After $7B Mellanox Acquisition Deal Finally Closed
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 12:17am   Comments
Share:
'I've Been Dreaming About This,' Nvidia CEO Says After $7B Mellanox Acquisition Deal Finally Closed

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) chief executive officer Jensen Huang on Monday told CNBC that the company's acquisition of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a "homerun deal."

What Happened

"Man, I've been dreaming about this," Huang said, as Nvidia announced the completion of the acquisition earlier in the day.

An agreement of acquisition was reached in March last year between the two companies, but regulatory approval delayed the closing.

Mellanox has a significant business in China, including with Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) and Baidu Inc. (NYSE: BIDU), and as trade tensions between the United States and China heightened, the latter withheld the approval until April 16, according to CNBC.

Huang noted that the merger will improve Huang's infrastructure footing.

"We're combining the leaders of AI computing and high speed networking and data processing into one company and, so, this is really quite extraordinary," he told the CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.

Nvidia had beaten Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the race to acquire Mellanox back in 2019, as reported by TechCrunch at the time, and the deal's completion will help the company better compete with its rivals.

Price Action

Nvidia's shares closed 2.6% higher at $297.08 on Monday. The shares traded about 0.7% higher at $299.00 in the after-hours session.

Photo Credit: NVIDIA Taiwan via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Nvidia Reportedly Eyeing 5nm Chips Even As Apple, AMD Ramp Up Orders
Eli Lilly Kicks Off Earnings Day With A Beat And Investors Prepare For Intel After Close
A Look Into NVIDIA's Price Over Earnings
Nvidia, Marvell, Monolithic Are Oppenheimer's Top Picks Ahead Of Semiconductor Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Alibaba Mellanox NVIDIAM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com