Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Prudential Buys Assurance IQ For $2.35B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Share:

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will acquire Assurance IQ, Inc. for $2.35 billion plus an additional earnout of up to $1.15 billion in cash and equity, contingent upon Assurance achieving multi-year growth objectives.

Assurance IQ matches buyers with customized solutions spanning life, health, Medicare and auto insurance, giving them options to purchase entirely online or with the help of a technology-assisted live agent.

"Assurance accelerates the strategy and growth potential of Prudential's financial wellness businesses, bringing us closer to more people across the entire socio-economic spectrum to better serve the full picture of their needs," said Prudential CEO Charles Lowrey in a statement.

Prudential Financial shares were trading down 1.3% at $78.60 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $106.64 and a 52-week low of $75.61.

Related Links:

American Eagle Outfitters Falls After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance

Vera Bradley Falls On Mixed Q2 Earnings

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Ciena Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat