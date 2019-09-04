Vera Bradley Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings In Challenging Retail Sector

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) has reported second-quarter earnings of 25 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents by 7.41%. This is a 3.85% decrease over earnings of 26 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $119.8 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $117.35 million by 2.09%. This is a 5.43% increase over sales of $113.625 million the same period last year.

"Vera Bradley's comparable sales, full-price selling, and customer count were once again up in the quarter, and we successfully managed our expenses,” said Rob Wallstrom, CEO of Vera Bradley in a statement.

“However, retail remains challenging, particularly in the Indirect channel as our partners continue to feel the pressure of a difficult environment, and our total sales fell slightly below our expectations. In addition, gross margins continue to be pressured by increasing tariffs and higher shipping costs" adds Wallstrom.

Vera Bradley shares were trading down 8.40% at $9.71 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.38 and a 52-week low of $7.94.

Related Links:

Michaels Companies Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat

Navistar Reports Q3 Earnings Beat