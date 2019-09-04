American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported second-quarter earnings of 39 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents. This is a 14.71%increase over earnings of 34 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.04 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. This is a 7.79% increase over sales of $964.853 million the same period last year.

The retailer sees third-quarter EPS of 47 cents-49 cents versus a 52 cent estimate.

"We had a number of wins and accomplishments in the second quarter, yet we were disappointed to report operating results below our expectations,” said CEO Jay Schottenstein. “We faced challenges largely stemming from underperformance in certain seasonal categories and a delayed start to back-to-school. Despite this, we delivered our 18th consecutive quarter of positive consolidated comparable sales growth.”

American Eagle Outfitters shares were trading down 3.7% at $15.66 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.57 and a 52-week low of $14.52.

Related Links:

Michaels Companies Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat

Navistar Reports Q3 Earnings Beat