Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) will acquire Oina for $10 million.

Oina is based in Sweden and specializes in customized pump solutions for liquid handling processes for use in medical, process and industrial applications. Once the acquisition is complete, Oina will be part of Gardner Denver’s Medical Segment.

“Oina has a strong history of delivering innovative products and building excellent customer relationships. This acquisition complements and expands our existing peristaltic pump offering and provides increased access to and expertise in the market,” said Vicente Reynal, Gardner Denver CEO.

Gardner Denver shares were trading down 1.28% to $34.05 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $36.22 and a 52-week low of $18.70 per share.

