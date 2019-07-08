Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2019 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor

Crane Co (NYSE: CR) has raised its acquisition offer for Circor (NYSE: CIR) to $48 per share from $45 per share.

On June 24, Circor's board of directors rejected Crane’s proposal to acquire the firm for $45 per share, saying the offer is “highly opportunistic” and “substantially undervalued.”

Circor designs and manufactures engineered products and systems for the oil and gas, defense, and other industrial markets.

Circor shares closed Friday's session at $46.07. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.70 and a 52-week low of $19.73 per share.

Related Links:

Circor's Board Rejects Crane's $45/Share Acquisition Offer

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Posted-In: M&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIR + CR)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Circor's Board Rejects Crane's $45/Share Acquisition Offer
CIRCOR Shares Now Up 1.2% For Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dycom Industries Rises On Upbeat Q1 Results; BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

DPW Announces Exchange Agreement Offer For $1M