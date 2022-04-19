9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 43.1% to $0.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 173.4 million, which is 3902.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares moved upwards by 10.36% to $3.94. Party City Holdco's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 90.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $443.0 million.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock rose 9.34% to $3.51. As of 13:30 EST, Hour Loop's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 163.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares increased by 9.27% to $0.66. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 345.5K shares, making up 22.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares rose 8.83% to $4.31. The current volume of 177.6K shares is 59.4% of a.k.a. Brands Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $554.4 million.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares moved upwards by 8.7% to $67.44. The current volume of 591.7K shares is 66.1% of Shake Shack's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- Elite Education Group Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares decreased by 9.5% to $2.01 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock declined by 7.94% to $17.28. Trading volume for Lakeland Industries's stock is 71.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 244.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock fell 7.16% to $1.94. The current volume of 146.2K shares is 34.2% of Trxade Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
