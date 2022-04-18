12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares moved upwards by 47.0% to $5.72 during Monday's regular session. Casa Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 123.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 67999.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.2 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock increased by 21.53% to $2.54. Trading volume for Iveda Solutions's stock is 3.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 326.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 14.88% to $5.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 126.3K shares, making up 74.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.0 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) stock increased by 9.39% to $9.9.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock increased by 8.69% to $1.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 218.0K, which is 155.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 6.97% to $0.37. As of 13:30 EST, Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 90.8 million, which is 186.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.1 million.
Losers
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 20.8% to $11.94 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Arqit Quantum's stock is 813.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 193.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares decreased by 16.88% to $1.87. The current volume of 438.5K shares is 348.5% of AppTech Payments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- UserTesting (NYSE:USER) stock decreased by 15.65% to $8.79. Trading volume for UserTesting's stock is 305.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 75.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) stock decreased by 12.27% to $11.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 117.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock fell 11.09% to $3.45. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 326.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 59.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million.
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) shares declined by 10.86% to $4.27. Trading volume for Valens Semiconductor's stock is 73.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 208.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $419.3 million.
