10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 13.8% to $4.38 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 68.3 million shares, making up 996.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.9 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares moved upwards by 12.67% to $0.6. The current volume of 113.6K shares is 69.9% of Four Seasons Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 12.61% to $4.82. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 52.1K, which is 78.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares rose 10.92% to $2.64. Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 99.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.9 million.
- ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares rose 9.87% to $4.23. The current volume of 390.0K shares is 70.9% of ATRenew's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $941.7 million.
- Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) stock moved upwards by 7.71% to $3.21. Cazoo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 88.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock decreased by 14.0% to $3.44 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 512.7K, which is 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares declined by 12.6% to $51.3. Trading volume for Kura Sushi USA's stock is 145.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 175.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $498.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares declined by 7.42% to $7.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 50.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.1 million.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares fell 7.37% to $1.2. The current volume of 364.4K shares is 31.3% of Electric Last Mile Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.2 million.
