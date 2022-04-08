 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 2:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares increased by 46.7% to $1.33 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Phio Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million, which is 1477.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares rose 21.72% to $0.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 50.6 million, which is 399.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares moved upwards by 16.31% to $5.03. Trading volume for Lyra Therapeutics's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 17197.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares rose 16.27% to $43.87. Bicycle Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 808.0K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 335.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $15.09. As of 13:31 EST, Nurix Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 315.9K, which is 70.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock increased by 13.62% to $7.96. Ikena Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 93.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 70.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.6 million.

Losers

  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares decreased by 69.9% to $0.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 8.1 million, which is 8174.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock decreased by 51.71% to $0.63. Genocea Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 642.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) stock decreased by 48.83% to $11.72. The current volume of 590.5K shares is 105.5% of C4 Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.2 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock declined by 41.86% to $3.41. As of 13:31 EST, Rubius Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 341.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.2 million.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock decreased by 37.39% to $11.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 27.0 million, which is 669.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares decreased by 25.05% to $9.28. Trading volume for Nutex Health's stock is 972.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 113.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

