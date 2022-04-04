 Skip to main content

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock rose 29.6% to $50.94 during Monday's regular session. Twitter's stock is trading at a volume of 197.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1045.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 billion.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock rose 21.12% to $1.83. The current volume of 332.8K shares is 129.7% of Qutoutiao's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock moved upwards by 17.67% to $5.62. The current volume of 19.0 million shares is 98.5% of iQIYI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock increased by 17.43% to $32.44. Bilibili's stock is trading at a volume of 19.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 198.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares increased by 12.09% to $27.81. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.6 million shares, making up 81.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 billion.
  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares increased by 11.44% to $3.31. Skillz's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 54.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares fell 16.0% to $10.66 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 137.4% of Insignia Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock fell 12.86% to $3.69. The current volume of 784.0K shares is 9.3% of Direct Digital Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares decreased by 7.28% to $1.53. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 142.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock fell 6.87% to $1.49. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.2K shares, making up 123.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares fell 5.79% to $1.79. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 75.1K, which is 222.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

