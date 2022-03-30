 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 1:57pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares rose 40.0% to $5.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 80.0 million, which is 2617.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares increased by 32.19% to $1.93. Trading volume for Hillstream BioPharma's stock is 3.1 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 584.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock moved upwards by 30.92% to $1.19. NanoVibronix's stock is trading at a volume of 59.7 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 19384.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock moved upwards by 20.74% to $1.63. Trading volume for Vyant Bio's stock is 22.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 26056.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares increased by 19.56% to $1.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 264.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares moved upwards by 17.53% to $26.54. Vir Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 440.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

 

Losers

  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares fell 42.5% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. Revelation Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 180.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock fell 33.4% to $1.32. The current volume of 5.8 million shares is 979.2% of UpHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $190.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares decreased by 31.98% to $0.41. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 12.3 million, which is 827.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares declined by 26.03% to $6.31. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock decreased by 17.43% to $1.09. As of 13:31 EST, Mereo BioPharma Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 520.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock fell 17.24% to $2.02. As of 13:31 EST, Akebia Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 14.3 million, which is 339.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $365.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

