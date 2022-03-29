 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 2:17pm   Comments

Gainers

  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock increased by 21.9% to $1.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Team's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 79.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares increased by 19.49% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 58.0 million, which is 558.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares rose 15.45% to $0.77. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 20.6% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares rose 15.32% to $6.58. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares, making up 135.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares increased by 12.64% to $3.88. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.0 million shares, making up 62.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares increased by 11.83% to $3.2. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 253.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.5 million.

 

Losers

  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock declined by 17.9% to $2.99 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for FGI Industries's stock is 624.3K as of 13:31 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) stock declined by 9.24% to $5.31. FTC Solar's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 94.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.4 million.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares decreased by 9.12% to $1.95. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 115.7% of View's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $422.2 million.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock decreased by 8.06% to $0.67. Trading volume for Quhuo's stock is 155.3K as of 13:31 EST. This is 145.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock fell 7.89% to $2.22. Trading volume for Fast Radius's stock is 549.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 41.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares fell 6.4% to $3.29. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 726.2K shares, making up 78.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

