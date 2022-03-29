12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 30.7% to $5.46 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 21.0 million shares is 379.7% of Microvision's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.7 million.
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) stock rose 25.61% to $8.19. As of 13:31 EST, Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 918.4K, which is 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock increased by 23.78% to $2.29. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 2765.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 17.58% to $2.34. As of 13:31 EST, Blackboxstocks's stock is trading at a volume of 549.1K, which is 248.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock rose 16.31% to $13.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.3 million, which is 339.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $921.2 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock moved upwards by 14.74% to $1.72. As of 13:31 EST, ClearSign Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 182.5K, which is 228.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 15.5% to $3.1 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 99.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock decreased by 8.54% to $1.93. As of 13:31 EST, OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 868.7K, which is 41.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock decreased by 8.52% to $6.02. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 433.9K shares, making up 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $810.6 million.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares declined by 8.18% to $2.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 463.7K, which is 81.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 7.59% to $0.95. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 402.5% of Safe-T Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 7.18% to $0.29. Trading volume for Inpixon's stock is 5.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 334.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
