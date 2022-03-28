12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock increased by 48.8% to $7.68 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million, which is 2555.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock rose 16.69% to $1.66. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 685.5K shares, making up 164.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock rose 11.94% to $19.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 147.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock moved upwards by 11.49% to $1.45. Trading volume for Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is 34.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 3445.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.9 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $2.62. Trading volume for Mullen Automotive's stock is 115.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 120.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock rose 11.08% to $168.8. GameStop's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 265.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion.
Losers
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock declined by 19.6% to $1.31 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 844.7K shares is 113.9% of Zhangmen Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares declined by 18.86% to $0.37. As of 13:31 EST, Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 453.7K, which is 132.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares fell 18.75% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 6.8 million, which is 440.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares declined by 17.8% to $3.4. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.3 million, which is 449.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $550.6 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares declined by 12.97% to $1.82. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 678.6K, which is 159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares decreased by 11.69% to $4.61. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.4 million, which is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers