12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 2:23pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock rose 19.1% to $4.79 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 589.4K, which is 66.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 14.16% to $1.38. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 459.3K shares, making up 254.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock moved upwards by 10.52% to $3.15. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 869.5K shares, making up 210.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.3 million.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock moved upwards by 9.29% to $2.47. Fast Radius's stock is trading at a volume of 790.8K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 59.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $180.4 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares moved upwards by 9.04% to $9.71. Trading volume for Fusion Fuel Green's stock is 95.2K as of 13:31 EST. This is 97.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.3 million.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock moved upwards by 8.03% to $0.79. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 50.4% of OceanPal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

 

Losers

  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock fell 24.4% to $2.06 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.5 million, which is 159.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $448.2 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock fell 21.34% to $5.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 85.2K, which is 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 13.79% to $0.53. As of 13:31 EST, Pyxis Tankers's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 202.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares decreased by 13.01% to $5.62. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 186.8K shares, making up 132.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.1 million.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) stock declined by 12.42% to $163.32. Trading volume for Chart Industries's stock is 1.7 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 319.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares decreased by 10.91% to $2.12. Trading volume for Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 228.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

