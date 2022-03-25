 Skip to main content

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock increased by 10.8% to $4.79 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock rose 10.52% to $1.68.
  • StarTek (NYSE:SRT) stock increased by 8.23% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares rose 8.05% to $3.89. As of 13:31 EST, SemiLEDs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 1487.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock rose 6.95% to $1.54. Trading volume for ClearSign Technologies's stock is 67.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 83.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.

Losers

  • Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) stock decreased by 19.1% to $12.31 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 487.6K shares is 195.6% of Enfusion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $807.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares fell 18.87% to $1.72. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 108.5% of OneConnect Financial Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $670.7 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) shares fell 16.13% to $6.97. Trading volume for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's stock is 256.9K as of 13:31 EST. This is 26.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $938.5 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) stock declined by 13.34% to $9.49.
  • Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares fell 13.31% to $7.3. As of 13:31 EST, Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 594.6K, which is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock declined by 12.85% to $37.21. Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 113.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

