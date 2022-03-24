12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares rose 34.0% to $4.53 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 67.4 million, which is 4165.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares increased by 14.76% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.6 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares moved upwards by 14.32% to $0.39. As of 13:31 EST, MOGU's stock is trading at a volume of 724.0K, which is 269.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $67.44. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 957.4K, which is 206.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock moved upwards by 11.37% to $2.84. The current volume of 444.6K shares is 12.7% of Yoshitsu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $102.2 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock increased by 11.24% to $1.78. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 129.9K, which is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
Losers
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares fell 15.6% to $3.0 during Thursday's regular session. Kandi Technologies Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 429.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.1 million.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares declined by 13.87% to $7.58. Trading volume for Traeger's stock is 6.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 711.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $891.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares fell 11.79% to $2.32. Trading volume for Volcon's stock is 356.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock declined by 10.28% to $8.21. Trading volume for Boxed's stock is 143.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.3 million.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock decreased by 9.84% to $59.66. As of 13:31 EST, Skyline Champion's stock is trading at a volume of 725.5K, which is 138.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock decreased by 8.97% to $44.97. Pinduoduo's stock is trading at a volume of 30.4 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 218.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
