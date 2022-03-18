 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares rose 60.0% to $3.27 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 25.6 million shares is 797.6% of Zhihu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares moved upwards by 57.92% to $1.5. The current volume of 73.5 million shares is 14553.2% of Grom Social Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares moved upwards by 47.63% to $2.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.3 million, which is 856.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock moved upwards by 33.82% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 113.1 million, which is 424.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares moved upwards by 32.96% to $2.38. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 806.5% of Redbox Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock moved upwards by 32.82% to $1.87. Qutoutiao's stock is trading at a volume of 560.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 248.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million.

 

Losers

  • Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) shares declined by 19.9% to $6.94 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 172.0K shares is 517.6% of Golden Matrix Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $195.1 million.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares fell 11.07% to $4.26. As of 13:31 EST, Scienjoy Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 187.0K, which is 212.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.0 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock decreased by 9.35% to $1.95. As of 13:31 EST, Direct Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 570.4K, which is 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares fell 9.15% to $38.47. Trading volume for Scholastic's stock is 256.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 205.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GMGI + DRCT)

45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
In The World Of Online Gambling — Keeping Costs Down During Growth Phase Could Make This Player A Stand-Out
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision
40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com