10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares rose 60.0% to $3.27 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 25.6 million shares is 797.6% of Zhihu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares moved upwards by 57.92% to $1.5. The current volume of 73.5 million shares is 14553.2% of Grom Social Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares moved upwards by 47.63% to $2.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.3 million, which is 856.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock moved upwards by 33.82% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 113.1 million, which is 424.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares moved upwards by 32.96% to $2.38. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 806.5% of Redbox Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock moved upwards by 32.82% to $1.87. Qutoutiao's stock is trading at a volume of 560.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 248.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million.
Losers
- Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) shares declined by 19.9% to $6.94 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 172.0K shares is 517.6% of Golden Matrix Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $195.1 million.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares fell 11.07% to $4.26. As of 13:31 EST, Scienjoy Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 187.0K, which is 212.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.0 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) stock decreased by 9.35% to $1.95. As of 13:31 EST, Direct Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 570.4K, which is 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares fell 9.15% to $38.47. Trading volume for Scholastic's stock is 256.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 205.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
