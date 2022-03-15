11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock increased by 19.7% to $9.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $201.1 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock rose 14.38% to $3.18. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.1K shares, making up 125.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Circor International (NYSE:CIR) stock rose 14.17% to $26.9. The current volume of 186.9K shares is 166.0% of Circor International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.9 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock increased by 13.85% to $3.04. Recruiter.Com Group's stock is trading at a volume of 87.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 48.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock increased by 13.26% to $4.83. Joby Aviation's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 70.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares moved upwards by 12.69% to $2.84. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 61.6% of Sunworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares fell 16.9% to $4.27 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Agrify's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 166.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock fell 13.23% to $5.51. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 245.1K shares, making up 439.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 11.15% to $0.8. Trading volume for EZGO Technologies's stock is 178.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock decreased by 9.11% to $28.2. Willdan Group's stock is trading at a volume of 122.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 105.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares decreased by 8.62% to $7.79. Rocket Lab USA's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 165.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
