12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock moved upwards by 48.0% to $20.95 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares moved upwards by 22.4% to $1.46. Cingulate's stock is trading at a volume of 228.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares rose 19.55% to $3.73. As of 13:30 EST, Sonendo's stock is trading at a volume of 330.3K, which is 269.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock rose 15.11% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 143.0K, which is 364.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) stock rose 12.8% to $7.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.9 million.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock moved upwards by 12.04% to $151.98. As of 13:30 EST, BioNTech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 124.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 billion.

 

Losers

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock fell 60.0% to $4.25 during Monday's regular session. Nektar Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 20.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 810.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.5 million.
  • Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock decreased by 44.67% to $1.25. The current volume of 172.7K shares is 819.1% of Aesthetic Medical Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock decreased by 39.54% to $0.48. AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1367.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shares fell 28.47% to $3.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.9 million, which is 322.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares decreased by 26.57% to $7.27. As of 13:30 EST, Apyx Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 289.2K, which is 515.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.6 million.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock decreased by 23.53% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 112.5K, which is 43.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

